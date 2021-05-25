Late Rally and Strong Pitching Lifts Patriots Past Fisher Cats

Somerset Patriots pitcher J.P. Sears

Hartford, Conn. - The Somerset Patriots (14-5) plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-12) 2-1 and earn their seventh win in a row.

The game was tied 0-0 heading into the eighth inning on the back of strong pitching before a two-out rally put Somerset ahead. Matt Pita led off the inning and reached second base before back-to-back RBI singles from Donny Sands and Dermis Garcia provided the Patriots with a 2-0 lead.

Somerset's starter Janson Junk struck out seven batters without a walk over four scoreless innings to begin the night for Patriots pitchers. Left-handed reliever J.P. Sears (W, 2-0) entered in the fifth inning and continued to keep the Fisher Cats bats at bay.

Sears worked 4.2 innings of relief - the longest outing for a Patriots reliever this season - and did not allow a run until a Gabriel Moreno sac fly in the top of the ninth. The southpaw also struck out a season-high eight batters.

After New Hampshire plated a run off Sears in the ninth, Greg Weissert (S, 3) struck out Samad Taylor to strand the tying run at second base and hand Somerset their seventh-straight win.

The win puts Somerset a season-best nine games above .500 and are now tied with the Erie SeaWolves (14-5) for the best overall record in the Double-A Northeast League.

The Patriots and Fisher Cats continue their series Wednesday night. Glenn Otto (2-1, 3.78 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Troy Miller (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for New Hampshire. First pitch at TD Bank Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

