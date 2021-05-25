Senators Best Baysox in Game One
May 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Despite hitting two home runs and scoring six runs in total, Bowie's offensive firepower was not enough to overcome Harrisburg's, as the Senators plated 10 runs to beat Bowie on Tuesday night in the opening game of the series, 10-6.
Mike Baumann, making his first rehab start for the Baysox, only recorded two outs before he was pulled in favor of Steven Klimek. Baumann surrendered two hits and gave up four runs (three earned), with one walk and one strikeout. Harrisburg scored four runs in the top of the first, three coming off a three-run homer by Drew Mendoza, one of two three-run shots for Mendoza on the night.
Bowie answered for two in the bottom of the first, with Patrick Dorrian hitting his seventh home run of the season. Bowie added two more in the fourth, when Robert Neustrom tallied his first homer of the year. Harrisburg though posted five runs in the fifth off of Cameron Bishop to put the game out of reach. The Baysox mustered two more runs in the sixth, but could not complete the comeback. Baumann was saddled with the loss, and Luis Reyes earned the win for Harrisburg.
The Baysox will look to even the series on Wednesday night, as they hand the ball to left-hander Kevin Smith. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.
Order online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase your tickets. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.
