Edgar Snyder & Associates and Altoona Curve Team up on "Bases for Bikes" Campaign

May 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve and the law firm of Edgar Snyder Associates are pleased to announce the return of the "Bases for Bikes" campaign that provides adaptive bicycles to children with disabilities. This is the eighth year that Edgar Snyder & Associates has sponsored the program.

With each stolen base by an Altoona Curve player this season, Edgar Snyder & Associates will make a $50 donation to Variety the Children's Charity to support Variety's "My Bike" program. Variety the Children's Charity began the "My Bike" program in 2012; the program works toward the goal of providing each child the chance to feel the wind in his or her hair along with the fun and adventure of riding a bike.

"We're so grateful to be a part of this exciting partnership. The support by Edgar Snyder & Associates and the Altoona Curve has been incredible, and through Bases for Bikes, we will impact more kids with disabilities by giving them an adaptive bike made just for them," said Variety's CEO, Charlie LaVallee.

"It has been an honor to support Variety the Children's Charity throughout the years. The excitement that we have seen on children's faces as they ride a bike for the very first time is indescribable. Variety gives them and their families a childhood joy they might not otherwise have had, and we're proud to partner with the Altoona Curve to spread that joy to even more kids," said Michael Rosenzweig, Managing Partner of Edgar Snyder & Associates.

Through 17 games this season, the Curve have stolen 15 bases. Ji-Hwan Bae, Cal Mitchell, and Canaan Smith-Njigba lead the team with three stolen bases each. Daniel Amaral and Ethan Paul have each stolen two bases, while Rodolfo Castro and Oneil Cruz have each stolen on base on the season.

