Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (13-5, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GB) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (11-6, 4TH PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB)

RHP PEDRO PAYANO (1-1, 4.50 ERA) VS. RHP ROANSY CONTRERAS (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

TUESDAY, MAY 25 | 6:00 P.M. | PEOPLE'S NATURAL GAS FIELD

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 AT ALTOONA - 6 P.M. - PEOPLE'S NATURAL GAS FIELD

RHP Ricardo Pinto (1-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Travis MacGregor (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

THURSDAY, MAY 27 AT ALTOONA - 6 P.M. - PEOPLE'S NATURAL GAS FIELD

RHP Mark Leiter, Jr. (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Noe Toribio (0-1, 5.11 ERA)

FRIDAY, MAY 28 AT ALTOONA - 6 P.M. - PEOPLE'S NATURAL GAS FIELD

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-0, 1.40 ERA) vs. RHP Max Kranick (1-0, 4.02 ERA)

LAST GAME:

Erie got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon, riding a three-run first inning against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to win 5-4. Kerry Carpenter and Dylan Rosa went back-to-back with solo home runs in the fourth inning, while Elvin Rodriguez tossed five more strong innings on the mound to earn his second win of the season. Rodriguez saw his 14.1 innings scoreless streak end on the first batter of the afternoon when Carlos Cortes homered to right field on just the third pitch of the game. Kerry Carpenter joined in on the leadoff home run craze in the fourth inning, slugging his fourth homer of the year to right field. Dylan Rosa immediately followed with a solo home run of his own in the same direction, the first set of back-to-back home runs for Erie this season. Erie took nine of the 12 games in their first home stand at UPMC Park, winning both series.

