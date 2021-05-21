May 21, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RECORD HOME RUNS FOR THE OTHER GUYS - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats recorded three home runs against the Portland Sea Dogs in last night's contest. That is the most home runs that Sea Dogs pitching has allowed in a game this season.

LJ Talley was responsible for two of the homers while Samad Taylor had the other.

CRAWFORD ALLOWS FIRST WALK OF THE SEASON - Until his start last night, Portland starter Kutter Crawford had not allowed a free pass in his first 8.0 innings of work. After retiring the first six batters he faced, he allowed his first walk of the season in the bottom of the third inning.

ONLY THE SECOND LOSS TO NEW HAMPSHIRE - Last night was only the second time the Sea Dogs have fallen to the Fisher Cats. The only other loss was on Opening Night, May 4 when Portland lost 11-2 to New Hampshire.

CASTELLANOS GOES YARD - Pedro Castellanos blasted his second home run of the season last night in the first inning to give the Sea Dogs an early, 2-0 lead over the Fisher Cats. In 2019 with the Salem Red Sox, Castellanos had nine home runs with 71 RBI.

GRANT WILLIAMS LEADING OFF - Williams was in the lead-off spot in the lineup for the third time in 2021. When he is in that position, he is batting .400 (four-for-ten) with three runs, two doubles, and three walks.

OUTFIELD DEBUT - Ryan Fitzgerald made his first career start in the outfield last night in centerfield. Up until the game, Fitzgerald had played every position in the infield, but never in the outfield.

ON THE MOUND - AJ Politi makes his fourth start of the season tonight. He has faced the Fisher Cats twice already and has tossed 8.2 innings allowing seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits while walking four and striking out 11. Politi has not given up a home run to Fisher Cats batters.

