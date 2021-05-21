R-Phils Giveaways, Fireworks, Promos - June 8

The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to host ANYONE and EVERYONE for the rest of our 2021 season at FirstEnergy Stadium! There are NO restrictions to our capacity limits or distancing to our seating! Come sit outside with us in our beautiful, spacious, open-air venue and enjoy baseball and fun with your crew! Bring your family, friends, and coworkers out to a game this summer for one of our specialty theme nights, impressive firework shows, MEGA Blast displays, or pre-game happy hours. Grab a FREE GIVEAWAY on the way in and stay for our post-game concerts.

There is fun for EVERY kind of fan at America's Classic Ballpark. Whether you are here to watch the top Philadelphia Phillies prospects or to socialize with your squad, the R-Phils have a place for you in our ballpark. Come make memories you will never forget and feel a sense of normalcy with us for the rest of the summer! Here's our June 8-13 Promotional Schedule:

Tu 6/8, 7:05 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms. Client & Season Ticket Holder Cocktail Party - Weidenhammer. Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted. Gates Open 6:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 6/9, 7:05 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley- Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements. VIP CLUB Cocktail Party - Riverfront Federal Credit Union. Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted. Literacy Council of Reading & Berks Night. Hamburg Night. IWCO Direct Night. Gates Open 6:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Thurs 6/10, 7:05 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) FEATURED GAME- Fireworks! - Crime Alert, Berks and Exeter Pediatrics, Karlene's Konsulting, Alvernia University, Carl's Cards and Collectibles, Computer Wizards Professional IT Solutions. Beer Tasting Festival at the Deck w/ Fightins Craft Beer Partners - Beer Wall on Penn. 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company. R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville. Post- Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing. Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted. Muhlenberg Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 6/11, 7:05 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) FEATURED GAME: GIVEAWAY! - Los Luchadores de Reading Game Cap (First 1,500 Adults 15 & Over) - Savage Auto Group. 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars. Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer. 6th Annual Wilson Community Celebration hosted by the Wilson Education Foundation. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 6/12, 6:45 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! - Penn State Health St. Joseph Stroke Team. Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist. 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage. Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing. Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Cocalico Night. Exton Night. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 6/13, 5:15 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) FEATURED GAME: GIVEAWAY! Reading Hot Dogs Game Cap (First 1,500 Kids 14 & Under) - Berks Packing.

All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics. Character Appearance & Photo Session 4PM - ROG Orthodontics. Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics. Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted. Exeter Celebration. Gates Open 4:00. Seating Bowl Opens 4:15.

Get your Mini Plans, Flex Bank, and Ticket Book packages TODAY! Individual game tickets, group outings, hospitality sections, and picnic areas are all on sale! THERE ARE NO LIMITATIONS AT FIRSTENERGY STADIUM. Call 610- 370-BALL, visit rphils.com, or the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium- to get your tickets for ALL GAMES NOW!

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

