Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (11-4, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GB) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (1-13, 6TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 8.5 GB)

RHP MARK LEITER JR (1-1, 2.16 ERA) VS. RHP LUC RENNE (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

FRIDAY, MAY 21 | 6:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #16 | HOME GAME #10 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEUDLE & STARTING PITCHERS

SATURDAY, MAY 22 VS. BINGHAMTON - 4:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 6.97 ERA) vs. Tylor Megill (1-0, 1.13 ERA)

SUNDAY, MAY 23 VS. BINGHAMTON - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 4.85 ERA)

TUESDAY, MAY 25 AT ALTOONA - 6:00 P.M. - PNG FIELD

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie cruised to their fourth-straight win on Thursday at UPMC Park. They collected eleven extra-base hits and scored ten runs in a 10-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Riley Greene had the second multi-home run game of his career, while Ricardo Pinto spun six scoreless frames on the mound. Erie scored at least one run in six of the eight innings they came up to bat, while Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Josh Lester all collected multiple RBIs. Ricardo Pinto dazzled on the mound for his third start with Erie. Cale Coshow tossed two innings of relief, and allowed Binghamton to score their only run in the eighth inning on a pair of singles and a groundout. Angel De Jesus worked a scoreless ninth inning to polish off the win.

