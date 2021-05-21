RubberDucks to Host Job Fair May 24 from 3-6 p.m. at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Do you or someone you know want to work in baseball? Then, the Akron RubberDucks might just be the place for you! The Akron RubberDucks are immediately hiring for multiple positions at Canal Park for both Akron Baseball and Food & Beverage roles.

Interested candidates are invited to attend the RubberDucks' Job Fair Monday, May 24 from 3:00-6:00. The application process is easy! Candidates can download and fill out the attached applications before arriving to the ballpark or are more than welcome to apply while at Canal Park for the job fair. Fans can enter through the Summa Health Gate at Canal Park located right next to the RubberDucks box office. There's no need to schedule an interview in advance simply show up and enter via the Summa Health gates! Inside the ballpark will be a check-in table located directly inside of the gates with applications and additional information regarding all of the available jobs. Interviews will be conducted at socially-distanced tables on the concourse. Masks are required for all candidates (no temp checks).

Listed below are the available positions for the 2021 RubberDucks season:

Bartenders (The Game Grill + Bar, Tiki Bar, Duck Club)

Cashiers

Cooks (Suites, The Game Grill + Bar, Concessions)

Food Runners

Picnic Attendants

Beer Vendors (In-Seat)

Concessions Attendants

Concessions Stand Managers

Food Vendors (In-Seat)

Servers (The Game Grill + Bar)

Expos (The Game Grill + Bar, Concessions)

Warehouse Associates

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Employment Opportunities page on the RubberDucks website, or email jobs@akronrubberducks.com for more information.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy, and fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

