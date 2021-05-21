Martin and Moreno's Three-Hit Nights Lead NH to 12-4 Win

Manchester, N.H - Starting pitcher Zach Logue retired 16 of the last 17 batters he faced while Gabriel Moreno and LJ Talley each drove in three runs to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a 12-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Austin Martin and Moreno each tallied three hits as New Hampshire matched a season high with 16.

Logue (W, 2-0) became the first New Hampshire pitcher to work six innings in a start this season. He walked one and struck out six batters. The only run the Sea Dogs scored off Logue came in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Joey Meneses.

Offensively, the Fisher Cats exploded for double digit runs for the second night in a row. After taking the lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a pair of Portland errors, New Hampshire made it 6-1 in the second. Five consecutive batters reached with two outs. Moreno ripped a bases loaded double for three runs, and then scored on a double by Talley.

Reggie Pruitt hit his first homer in the third for New Hampshire (7-9), and Otto Lopez and Talley knocked in runs in the fourth inning to put the Fisher Cats up 9-1. Lopez extended his league-leading hit streak to 14 games.

Moreno's third hit of the game, a single, came in the sixth inning. Talley doubled him to third and Kevin Vicuna brought both runners across for an 11-1 lead. The final run came home on an RBI single from Pruitt in the eight.

Reliever Willy Gaston made his Fisher Cats debut in the seventh inning, allowing a solo home run to Portland's Kevin Fitzgerald.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs play again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. An Atlas Fireworks Show will follow the game.

The series and homestand will conclude with a Sunday 1:35 p.m. game. Tickets for both games are available at nhfishercats.com. All 120 games this season will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR. For media requests, please email Tyler Murray at tmurray@nhfishercats.com.

