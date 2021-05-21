Friday & Saturday RubberDucks Games Reach 47% Seating Capacity

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks have officially reached the 47% seating capacity for today and tomorrow's 7:05 p.m. games. Fans can still purchase $10 standing room only tickets for tonight and tomorrow by visiting the RubberDucks' box office by the end of tonight's game (May 22) or beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22.

Tickets are still available for Sunday's 2:05 p.m. Family FUNday presented by Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio. Kids ages 12 & under can run the bases after the game, presented by FedEx Custom Critical.

The RubberDucks announced Monday that in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and the Summit County Health Department, they will once again host home games at Canal Park with full capacity beginning June 2. As a result of this approval from health and government officials, single-game tickets for all remaining 2021 home games will be available for purchase June 2 by calling the Akron RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5153.

