Taylor Snyder Homers But Yard Goats Fall to Somerset

Hartford, CT - Yard Goats shortstop Taylor Snyder hit his team leading fourth home run of the season but Hartford lost to the Somerset Patriots 14-3 on Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It was the fourth game of a six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate. Dermis Garcia had three hits, including a 3-run homer and Michael Beltre had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Patriots won for the fourth consecutive game. Patriots starter Luis Gil had nine strikeouts and allowed only two hits over 4.2 innings but fell an out short of qualifying for a win as he left with a 7-0 lead. Somerset is in first place in the Northeast Division with an 11-5 record.

Somerset scored the first run of the game in the second inning as Aaron Palensky singled home Oliver Dunn to make it 1-0 Patriots. Yard Goats starter Karl Kauffmann got the first two outs in the third inning before the Patriots rallied to score four runs. Donny Sands reached on an infield single followed by a walk. Isaiah Gilliam singled to right field, scoring Sands to make it 2-0. Next, Oliver Dunn had a two-run single and Palensky followed with a 2RBI double.

Somerset added a pair of runs in the fourth inning on Oswaldo Cabrera's RBI triple and Beltre's run-scoring single to make it 7-0 Patriots. Kauffmann retired the side in order in the fifth inning.

The Patriots got a run in the sixth inning on an infield single and then scored six runs in the seventh. The seventh inning for the visitors was highlighted by a 2 RBI hit by Beltre and three-run homer by Garcia, his third of the series.

Coco Montes led off the seventh inning with a double off reliever and winning pitcher Jefry Valdez. Two batters later Taylor Snyder smashed his fourth homer into stands in left center field. Three of his four home runs have come on this homestand at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

