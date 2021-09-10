Max Schumacher to Receive Butler Medal as Part of 2021 Alumni Awards

September 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Today, Indianapolis Indians Chairman Emeritus Max Schumacher will be recognized for his extraordinary professional achievements, generous service to Butler University and unwavering commitment to the community at a special Alumni Recognition Ceremony during Butler University's annual Homecoming festivities. Schumacher is receiving the Butler Medal, an award introduced in 1959 and the highest honor conferred by the Butler University Alumni Association.

Following his service in the United States Army, Schumacher began his Indians career as ticket manager in 1957 before also assuming the duties of publicity director in 1959. Two years later, he took over as general manager and became team president in 1969 after Owen J. Bush retired. His transition to chairman emeritus took place in November 2016 after 60 seasons with the club.

"Max Schumacher has had a profound influence on the city of Indianapolis through his many years of dedicated service at the helm of the Indianapolis Indians and through his active community leadership," said Butler University President James Danko. "His work has been recognized nationally and felt locally by every fan who has attended an Indians game over the past 65 years. We are extremely proud to honor this distinguished Butler graduate whose contributions have so greatly enriched our community life."

Schumacher led the Indians' successful move from Bush Stadium to Victory Field in 1996 and was named as the American Association's Executive of the Year shortly after. That same year, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis honored him with their Horatio Alger Award. In 1997, he was voted Minor League Baseball's "King of Baseball" for his long-term dedication and service to the game. Schumacher, a two-time recipient of Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash Award, has been inducted into four hall of fames this century - Butler University's Athletic Hall of Fame (2005), Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame (2009), Shortridge High School Hall of Fame (2012) and International League Hall of Fame (2017). He was also named as an "Indiana Living Legend" by the Indiana Historical Society in 2012.

Schumacher played four years of varsity baseball while also serving as editor of The Collegian publication at Butler University from 1950-54. Schumacher was previously honored by his alma mater with the Robert Todd Duncan Alumni Achievement award in 2003.

Along with his professional success, Schumacher has also been recognized for his impact in the Indianapolis area after formerly serving as president of the Indianapolis Downtown Kiwanis Club, the American Business Club and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. Schumacher was honored for his numerous contributions with the Thomas W. Moses Good Scout Award in April 2006 for his dedication to community service, social responsibility and having a true "scout spirit."

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.