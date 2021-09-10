Indianapolis Indians and La Plaza Team up for Hispanic Heritage Night at Victory Field

The Indianapolis Indians will join La Plaza, the oldest and largest Latino nonprofit in Indiana, in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night at Victory Field on Friday, September 17, 2021. Located on the Far Eastside of Indianapolis, La Plaza marked 50 years of programming and services to Latinos and the Central Indiana community last month.

The Indianapolis Indians have planned a pregame ceremony, which will highlight La Plaza to help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15). During the ceremony, La Plaza will receive a check from the Indians for $8,000 for the organization's Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Various musical artists and dancers are scheduled to perform to begin the evening.

In addition, many La Plaza families are set to be recognized throughout the game by having family members participate as the "Play Ball" kid, junior announcer, and "Spark for Change" leaders, who are responsible for leading the postgame fireworks show.

By partnering with Tickets.com and Ticket Cares, the Indianapolis Indians are providing La Plaza families with complimentary food, beverages, and custom t-shirts.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Gates open at 6 PM

Pregame ceremony begins at 6:45 PM

WHERE: Victory Field

501 W. Maryland St.

Indianapolis, IN 46225

