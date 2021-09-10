Indianapolis Indians and La Plaza Team up for Hispanic Heritage Night at Victory Field
September 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians will join La Plaza, the oldest and largest Latino nonprofit in Indiana, in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night at Victory Field on Friday, September 17, 2021. Located on the Far Eastside of Indianapolis, La Plaza marked 50 years of programming and services to Latinos and the Central Indiana community last month.
The Indianapolis Indians have planned a pregame ceremony, which will highlight La Plaza to help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15). During the ceremony, La Plaza will receive a check from the Indians for $8,000 for the organization's Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Various musical artists and dancers are scheduled to perform to begin the evening.
In addition, many La Plaza families are set to be recognized throughout the game by having family members participate as the "Play Ball" kid, junior announcer, and "Spark for Change" leaders, who are responsible for leading the postgame fireworks show.
By partnering with Tickets.com and Ticket Cares, the Indianapolis Indians are providing La Plaza families with complimentary food, beverages, and custom t-shirts.
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Gates open at 6 PM
Pregame ceremony begins at 6:45 PM
WHERE: Victory Field
501 W. Maryland St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 10, 2021
- Indianapolis Indians and La Plaza Team up for Hispanic Heritage Night at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-58) at Louisville Bats (48-62) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 10, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 10, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Max Schumacher to Receive Butler Medal as Part of 2021 Alumni Awards - Indianapolis Indians
- 18 Strikeouts Ties Franchise Record in Tides' Win over Durham - Norfolk Tides
- I-Cubs Snap Home Skid on Four-Run First - Iowa Cubs
- Martinez Twirls Terrific Start in Win over Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indianapolis Indians and La Plaza Team up for Hispanic Heritage Night at Victory Field
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-58) at Louisville Bats (48-62)
- Max Schumacher to Receive Butler Medal as Part of 2021 Alumni Awards
- Grand Slam Hands Indy Second Loss of Series
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-57) at Louisville Bats (47-62)