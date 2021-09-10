Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 10, 2021

Friday, September 10th 7:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (51-60) at Nashville Sounds (59-52) Game 4 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #112 of 130 Away Game #58 of 65

LHP Connor Thomas (5-3, 3.61 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Small (1-0, 1.37 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds fell to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) by a 5-0 final on Thursday night. Early on, the starting pitchers ruled the night. Both Colin Rea for Nashville and Johan Oviedo for Memphis owned the first five innings of the game, each tossing five scoreless frames to start off the contest. Rea allowed just two hits in the first five innings, while Oviedo hurled five hitless and scoreless frames with eight strikeouts. Rea finished his outing with a scoreless sixth, but unfortunately, Oviedo could not replicate the feat. He gave up two hits in the sixth, including a three-run home run to Dustin Peterson, that sullied his final line and gave the Sounds the lead for good. Oviedo did come back out in the sixth and got an out via a strikeout, his tenth of the game (a new season-high for any Redbirds starting pitcher). He finished the night with a final line of 6.1 innings and four earned runs on four hits with the 10 strikeouts (along with only two walks).

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas will make his 19th appearance and 12th start of the season for the Redbirds tonight. Thomas last pitched on Saturday at Gwinnett, where he allowed five runs (just one earned run) in 6.0 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket has allowed 21 total runs (nine earned runs) in his last four outings. Prior to that, the 23-year-old had allowed no more than three earned runs in 12 of his previous 13 appearances. In a start against Nashville back on August 22nd, Thomas allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits in 0.2 of an inning. A native of Tifton, GA, Thomas was the Cardinals' fifth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Nashville Starter: Ethan Small makes his sixth start of the season for the Sounds this evening. The lefthander has been nearly unhittable across three levels of Minor League Baseball this season. In 14 starts between Rookie Ball (one start), Biloxi (Double-A) and Nashville, Small's ERA is a tiny 1.74 in 62.0 IP with 81 strikeouts and 32 walks. He was picked 28th overall in the 2019 Draft by the Brewers out of Mississippi State. Small had a banner career for the Bulldogs, earning National Pitcher of the Year honors as a Junior in 2019 when he led the NCAA with 176 strikeouts. He is the consensus top pitching prospect in Milwaukee's minor league system.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer reached base four more times in Tuesday night's game against Nashville. In 14 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer has reached in 29 of his 59 plate appearances, good for a .492 on-base percentage. That is the best on-base percentage of anyone in Triple-A East since his call-up on August 24.

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last 11 games. Robertson has multiple hits in six of those contests, going 18-43 with a home run, five RBI, nine runs, four doubles, a triple and two stolen bases. Robertson had an 11-game hitting streak and a 19-game on-base streak snapped on Thursday night, both the longest for any Redbirds player this season.

Parsons Proving It: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In six appearances, Parsons has allowed just two baserunners. He has eight strikeouts in seven innings, going at least one inning in all six outings.

