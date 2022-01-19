Max Milosek Collects ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Max Milosek has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of January 10-16.

Milosek went 2-1 with a 2.01 goals against average and save percentage of .945 in three appearances over the past weekend that saw him rack up 104 saves. The 28-year-old posted back-to-back 40-save outputs in a 4-2 loss at Kalamazoo last Friday and again in a 3-2 win at home against Fort Wayne on Saturday night. He finished off the weekend with 24 stops in a 4-1 win at Cincinnati on Sunday.

Milosek has spent most of this year with Huntsville in the SPHL with a 13-1-0 record, a 2.01 GAA and .929 SVP. In five games with the Walleye, the Lapeer, MI native has a 3-2-0 record, a 2.39 GAA and a .927 SVP. In his SPHL career, he has appeared in 101 games all with Huntsville with a record of 69-25-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .917 SVP.

Prior to turning professional, Milosek played in 78 career games played at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he posted a 54-15-8 record with four shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .914 SVP. In 2015-2016, he went 19-4-2 with a 2.00 GAA and a .917 SVP.

