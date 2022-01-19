Jordan Returns, Slaker Heads up to Cleveland

January 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, received forward Zach Jordan on loan from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters Wednesday. The Monsters also recalled forward Jake Slaker from his loan to Kalamazoo.

Jordan appeared in two games for the Monsters since being recalled on January 5. For the K-Wings this season, Jordan amassed 11 points (7G, 4A, +5) in 25 games played. Jordan also scored the game-winning goal in his last game played with the K-Wings on January 2 versus Tulsa (4-1).

As for Slaker, he heads up to Cleveland on fire. The University of Michigan product has 4 goals in his last three games and has notched points in seven of his last 11-games (6G, 8A, +5). On the season, Slaker has 24 points (10G, 14A, -1) and two game-winning goals for Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo hosts Indy at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center for the 'Kids Day.' The first 600 kids (under 12) receive a K-Wings youth jersey! Fans are encouraged to bring skates, too, as they're welcome to skate on the main ice following the game.

**Due to current league Health and Safety protocols, players will not participate in the post-game skate.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.