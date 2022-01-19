Gladiators Trade Kobyrn for Future Considerations

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Wednesday that forward Tyler Kobryn has been traded to the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for future considerations.

Kobryn, 24, has posted a career high of 9 points (3G-6A) in 31 games with the Gladiators. The Hillsborough, New Jersey native is in his second professional season out of Wesleyan University at the NCAA Division III level.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward originally signed with Atlanta prior to the start of the season on Sept. 2. He recorded one multi-point game on Nov. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones with a goal and an assist.

The Gladiators take the ice next on Friday, Jan. 21 against the Florida Everblades (19-10-3-3) at Hertz Arena. --

