K-Wings Acquire Kobryn from Gladiators
January 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the following trade Wednesday.
The K-Wings acquired forward Tyler Kobryn, 24, from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.
At 6-foot-3-inches, Kobryn, adds more size and skill to Kalamazoo's roster.
The Hillsborough, New Jersey native has nine points in 32 games played for the Gladiators this season (3G, 6A). Kobryn is in second professional season after playing his rookie campaign with the Tulsa Oilers (2020-21: 33GP, 3G, 6A).
Kobryn also played four years at Wesleyan University in Connecticut before turning pro in 2020.
