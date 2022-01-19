Boucher, Henry and Miner Recalled to Colorado

January 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Matthew Boucher and Nick Henry and Goaltender Trent Miner were each called-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

In 15 games this season Boucher has 18 points (10 goals, 8 assists). He was the ECHL Rookie of the Year in the 2020-21 when he lead the Grizzlies with 25 goals and 52 points. In 74 career games with the Grizzlies the second year pro has 70 points (35 goals and 35 assists).

Henry appeared in 2 games for Utah last weekend vs Idaho. Henry has appeared in 79 career games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and has played in 10 games with Utah over the last 3 seasons.

Miner leads the ECHL with 4 shutouts this season. He is tied with Peyton Jones for the team lead with 8 wins. In 21 professional games Miner has 5 shutouts.

The Grizzlies homestand continues with a 3 game series against the Allen Americans on January 21-22 at 7:10 pm and Sunday, January 23 at 1:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.