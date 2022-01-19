NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Highlights Let's Talk Night

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that NBA forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will be a special guest on Wednesday, January 26 for Let's Talk Night.

Let's Talk Night, which is presented by the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Wichita State University and The Hope Factory Therapy Center, will help shine a light on individuals dealing with a speaking disorders and the professionals who assist them in accomplishing their goals.

Kidd-Gilchrist has played in the NBA since 2012, most recently with Charlotte and Dallas. He is a former second overall draft pick of the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2012 NBA Draft. Kidd-Gilchrist played for the University of Kentucky prior to being drafted. He helped the Wildcats to a NCAA title, was a consensus second team All-American, First team All-SEC to name a few honors he earned during his collegiate career.

In 2021, Kidd-Gilchrist founded Change & Impact, a stuttering initiative with a mission to improve access to health care and expand services and resources for those who stutter. Their focus is on raising awareness for stuttering, bringing together key stakeholders to improve the quality of life for those who stutter and working on behalf of the stuttering community to improve insurance coverage for speech therapy.

Kidd-Gilchrist will drop the ceremonial faceoff before the game, sign autographs on the concourse and visit with young students who deal with a speech disorder.

