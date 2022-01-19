ECHL Transactions - January 19
January 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 19, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Jeremy Dehner, D
South Carolina:
Dominick Sacco, F
Trois-Rivières:
Gabriel Verpaelst, D
Christophe Losier, F
Tulsa:
Jake Pappalardo, F
Worcester:
Brennan Feasey, F
Tommy Besinger, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F traded to Kalamazoo
Cincinnati:
Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)
Florida:
Add Jeremy Dehner, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Jake Slaker, F recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Lane Scheidl, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Newfoundland:
Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Ryan Valentini, F returned from loan to Laval
Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia
Delete Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
South Carolina:
Delete Jake Coleman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Toledo:
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Charlotte
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Beauvillier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Ryan DaSilva, D returned from loan to Tucson
Wheeling:
Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Nick Hutchison, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
