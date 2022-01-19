ECHL Transactions - January 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 19, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Jeremy Dehner, D

South Carolina:

Dominick Sacco, F

Trois-Rivières:

Gabriel Verpaelst, D

Christophe Losier, F

Tulsa:

Jake Pappalardo, F

Worcester:

Brennan Feasey, F

Tommy Besinger, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F traded to Kalamazoo

Cincinnati:

Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)

Florida:

Add Jeremy Dehner, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Jake Slaker, F recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Lane Scheidl, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Newfoundland:

Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Ryan Valentini, F returned from loan to Laval

Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia

Delete Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

South Carolina:

Delete Jake Coleman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Toledo:

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Charlotte

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Beauvillier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Ryan DaSilva, D returned from loan to Tucson

Wheeling:

Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Nick Hutchison, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

