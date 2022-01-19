Defenseman Berzolla Returns from AHL Hartford
January 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that defenseman Zach Berzolla has returned to the Icemen from Hartford.
Berzolla, 23, returns the Icemen where he has accrued 11 points (2g, 9a) in 24 games played this season. The 6-2, 190-pound rookie blue liner appeared in five games during his recent call-up to Hartford, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on December 29. The Howell, New Jersey resident totaled 23 points (4g, 19a) during his four seasons at Colorado College from 2017-2021, serving as captain during his senior campaign in 2020-2021.
The Icemen are back in action at home this Friday and Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays at Veterans Memorial Arena. Start time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. To purchase tickets CLICK HERE
Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV
For ticket package information, contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
