Jake Kupsky Recalled by AHL Colorado Eagles

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Jake Kupsky has been recalled from the Idaho Steelheads to the Colorado Eagles, earning his first-career call to the AHL, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations announced on Wednesday.

Kupsky, 26, signed his first AHL contract on Dec. 30, 2020 with the Eagles and has played 14 games with the Steelheads this season, boasting an 8-5-0 record with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage with two shutouts. The Waukesha, Wisc. native leads the ECHL in goals-against average among qualifying goaltenders and shares the second-most shutouts in the league while holding opponents to three goals or less in 13 of 14 appearances.

The 6-foot-3 netminder was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week on December 14, saving 49 of 51 shots in a pair of wins. In 34 ECHL games between Idaho, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and South Carolina Stingrays since the 2019-20 season, Kupsky owns a 15-13-3 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .914 save pct. with three shutouts.

The Steelheads continue their six-game road trip with the first of three games against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m. and return home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

