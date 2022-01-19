Toledo's Milosek Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Max Milosek of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 10-16.

Milosek went 2-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .945 in three appearances last week.

The 28-year-old stopped 40 shots in a 4-2 loss at Kalamazoo on Friday, made 40 saves in a 3-2 win against Fort Wayne on Saturday and turned aside 24 shots in a 4-1 victory at Cincinnati on Sunday.

A native of Lapeer, Michigan, Milosek has appeared in five games with the Walleye going 3-2-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927. He has also seen action in 15 games with Huntsville of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he is 13-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929.

Milosek has appeared in 101 career SPHL games with Huntsville posting a record of 69-25-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Milosek saw action in 78 career games at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he went 54-15-8 with four shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Runner-Up: Hayden Lavigne, Allen (1-0-1, 0.94 GAA, .970 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), John Lethemon (Greenville), Colton Point (Idaho), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City), Amir Miftakhov (Orlando) and Stefanos Lekkas (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.