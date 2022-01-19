Toledo's Milosek Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Max Milosek of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 10-16.
Milosek went 2-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .945 in three appearances last week.
The 28-year-old stopped 40 shots in a 4-2 loss at Kalamazoo on Friday, made 40 saves in a 3-2 win against Fort Wayne on Saturday and turned aside 24 shots in a 4-1 victory at Cincinnati on Sunday.
A native of Lapeer, Michigan, Milosek has appeared in five games with the Walleye going 3-2-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927. He has also seen action in 15 games with Huntsville of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he is 13-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929.
Milosek has appeared in 101 career SPHL games with Huntsville posting a record of 69-25-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.
Prior to turning pro, Milosek saw action in 78 career games at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he went 54-15-8 with four shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.
Runner-Up: Hayden Lavigne, Allen (1-0-1, 0.94 GAA, .970 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), John Lethemon (Greenville), Colton Point (Idaho), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City), Amir Miftakhov (Orlando) and Stefanos Lekkas (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2022
- Toledo's Milosek Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Max Milosek Collects ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.