Marcus Crawford Awarded All-Star MVP

JACKSONVILLE, FL - On January 12th, Kansas City Mavericks defensman Marcus Crawford found out that he had been selected to the 2021-22 ECHL All-Star team and would participate in the ECHL All-Star Classic on January 17th.

The classic took place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena home of the Jacksonville Icemen. The Icemen were tasked with facing the All-Stars for three periods in the classic. Crawford wasted no time getting into the action scoring his first goal of the night 18:15 into the first period. The All-Stars held a 4-2 lead after the first period of play.

Crawford would score his second of the night 14:45 into the second period on a great take to the front of the net, wrapping the puck around the left pad of the goaltender and sliding the puck past the goal-line. At the end of the second period the All-Stars led by a score of 8-4.

In the third period, Crawford added and assist and then scored his third goal of the game just 50 seconds apart from each other. With that goal, Crawford was one of two All-Stars to record a hat-trick on the night and he would finish the night with four points.

With his performance and four point night, Crawford was awarded the classic's Most Valuable Player award.

