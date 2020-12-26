Mavs Defeated by Wichita Saturday Night, 3-1
December 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 3-1 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brendan Robbins netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night for their annual New Year's Eve game against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Wichita goal: Gordie Green (1) at 3:59. Assisted by Bobby McMann and Matteo Gennaro
Wichita goal: Noel Hoefenmayer (1) at 9:06. Assisted by Stefan Fournier and Bobby McMann.
Shots: KC 11, WIC 17
Second Period
Shots: KC 13, WIC 7
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Brendan Robbins (1) at 10:07. Assisted by Zach Osburn.
Wichita goal: Bobby McMann (1) at 19:20. Assisted by Spencer Dorowicz and Jay Dickman.
Shots: KC 10, WIC 10
Notes and Streaks
The Mavericks went zero-for-one on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.
