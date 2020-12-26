Mavs Defeated by Wichita Saturday Night, 3-1

December 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 3-1 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brendan Robbins netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night for their annual New Year's Eve game against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Wichita goal: Gordie Green (1) at 3:59. Assisted by Bobby McMann and Matteo Gennaro

Wichita goal: Noel Hoefenmayer (1) at 9:06. Assisted by Stefan Fournier and Bobby McMann.

Shots: KC 11, WIC 17

Second Period

Shots: KC 13, WIC 7

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Brendan Robbins (1) at 10:07. Assisted by Zach Osburn.

Wichita goal: Bobby McMann (1) at 19:20. Assisted by Spencer Dorowicz and Jay Dickman.

Shots: KC 10, WIC 10

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-one on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.