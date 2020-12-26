Capitals Recall Zach Fucale

December 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the South Carolina Stingrays.

Fucale, 25, played one game with South Carolina since he was loaned to the Rays on Dec. 10. In his only action, the Laval, Quebec native stopped 35 shots and earned a win in a 5-1 victory over Jacksonville on Dec. 19.

Last season, Fucale posted a record of 10-8-4 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in 24 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and appeared in one game with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Selected by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (36th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Fucale won gold with Team Canada at the 2019 Spengler Cup after going 3-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average and a .986 save percentage. He posted back-to-back shutouts, including one in the gold medal game, and was named the tournament's all-star goaltender.

In 2018-19, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound goaltender played in five games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and posted a 2.51 goals-against average as well as a .909 save percentage. In 69 career AHL games with the St. John's Icecaps, Laval Rocket, Chicago and Syracuse, Fucale is 28-32-6 with two shutouts, a 3.09 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

The Stingrays are in Greenville Saturday to face the Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. South Carolina returns home on Sunday afternoon to host Greenville at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2020-21 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.