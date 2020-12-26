Americans Open a Two-Game Weekend Series against Tulsa Tonight

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face division rival Tulsa in the first of a back-to-back, tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

The Americans are coming off of consecutive victories last weekend over the Rapid City Rush. The club's only loss this season was to Tulsa on opening night in Oklahoma.

The Americans have made a few roster changes since that opening night loss, including trading forward Jared VanWormer to Jacksonville and signing free agent defenseman Kayle Doetzel.

Forward Dyson Stevenson has been out of the Allen lineup since that opener in Tulsa. Stevenson continues to battle a lower body injury with the hopes of returning soon.

In the first meeting this year between the two teams, it was the rookies for the Americans providing all the offense. Jake McGrew scored his first and second goals of the season on that night, and rookie Zane Franklin added his first.

"We're a better team now than we were on opening night," said Zane Franklin. "We've had a chance to build chemistry on our lines and get some good momentum after our two wins last weekend. We feel like we owe them one, and tonight is a great place to start."

The Oilers have only played two games this season, having their series against Utah wiped out last weekend. Danny Moynihan, who had two goals including the game-winner against the Americans on opening night, is tied for the team lead with two.

Old nemesis Adam Pleskach, who has been with Tulsa since the 13-14 season, begins his eighth year with the Oilers. The captain of the team was a finalist for Central Hockey League Rookie of the Year in 13-14, along with Spencer Asuchak and Alex Lavoie. Lavoie won the prized award that season.

"That seems like forever ago," said Lavoie. "While Spencer (Asuchak) and Adam (Pleskach) have remained in the same spot for several years, I've moved around to quite a few places since our rookie year. We've all had nice careers and it's a fun thing to talk about, but when we get on the ice tonight, it's all business."

The Americans lead the Mountain Division with four points. Rapid City has played the most games in the division with four (1-3-0), and sits in last place.

