Oilers Suffer First Regulation Loss at Hands of Allen

ALLEN, TX- The Tulsa Oilers fell 4-1 to the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center on Boxing Day, failing to pick up points for the first time this season.

Allen jumped out to an early lead, with Joseph Garreffa pounding home the opening goal just 6:55 into the contest. The tally was the lone goal of the first frame.

Rookie forward *Maxim Golod* leveled the game, stuffing home a loose puck for his first professional goal 6:38 into the middle frame. The Ducks-contracted forward's goal was Tulsa's first power play marker of the 2020-21 campaign. Jesse Mychan restored the Allen lead with a power play goal of his own, roofing a backhand from the low slot with just 1:31 remaining in the second period.

Jake McGrew extended the Allen lead to 3-1 with his third goal against the Oilers in the young season, sniping a shot into the upper corner of *Olle Eriksson Ek's* cage from the left circle. Mychan capped off a two-goal night with an empty-net goal from inside his own zone, closing out the scoring with 49 seconds left. Zach Sawchenko stopped all 17 shots he faced in the final period, earning himself first-star honors with 34 saves on 35 total shots.

The Oilers look to bounce back tomorrow night with a rematch at the Allen Event Center. The game will start at 7:05 p.m.

