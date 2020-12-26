Blades Return Home

December 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are out to a four-game winning streak to start the season and face the Jacksonville Icemen (1-3-0-0) tonight at Hertz Arena. Saturday marks the second meeting between the Everblades and the Icemen. Florida won the first affair between the two teams 6-1 on opening night.

Last Time Out vs Jacksonville: In the first game of the season on Dec 11, Florida cruised to a 6-1 victory over Jacksonville in front of a zealous home crowd at Hertz Arena. Forward Lukas Craggs posted two goals and an assist, defenseman Ben Masella dished out three assists, forward Alex Kile recorded a goal and an assist, and Joe Pendenza added a pair of assists as well. Goaltender Cam Johnson made 27 saves on 28 shots to keep the Icemen in check.

Milestone for Ralph: Tonight against Jacksonville, Florida head coach Brad Ralph will try to earn his 400th regular season professional victory, and will be coaching his 499th regular season ECHL game. After four wins to start the 2020-21 season, Brad Ralph now sits at fourth on the ECHL's all-time list for winning percentage as a head coach (.702). Ralph is in his fifth year with the Everblades after spending two years with the Augusta RiverHawks (SPHL), three years with the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL), and one season with the Kelowna Rockets (WHL).

It just so happens that Jacksonville's head coach, Jason Christie, currently reigns as the all-time ECHL leader in victories (634) and games coached (1,215). Ralph is 34-4-3-1 against the Icemen in his career as a coach.

Red Hot Harper: First-year forward Patrick Harper leads the entire ECHL in both points (six) and goals (five) through four games. Harper scored twice against Greenville in last Friday's matchup, and posted a goal and an assist Saturday against the Swamp Rabbits. In the 2019- 20 season, Harper recorded 14 goals in his senior year with Boston University.

--

WHO:Florida Everblades vs Jacksonville Icemen, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.

DATE: December 26th, 2020

TICKETS: To purchase tickets for tonight's matchup, please visit https://bit.ly/3nPm14g.

BROADCAST: All Florida Everblades games are available to watch this season on ECHL.TV, streaming on FloHockey.TV. Fans can also listen to all the action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com/ .

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.