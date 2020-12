ECHL Transactions - December 26

December 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 26, 2020:

Florida:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Myles Powell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Arvin Atwal, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Tim Davison, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike McNamee, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve

Add Lane Scheidl, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Washington

Wichita:

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Add Beau Starrett, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Berardinelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.