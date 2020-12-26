Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 26 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: Coming off their first two victories of the season in a weekend sweep over Jacksonville, the South Carolina Stingrays will look to continue their winning ways Saturday night when they begin a home-and-home set in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The two clubs recently met to open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 11 in North Charleston, with the Rabbits earning two points courtesy of an overtime winning goal by rookie defender Ben Finkelstein. However, since the OT thriller, the two teams have gone in opposite directions with Greenville falling in three consecutive outings while SC picked up their sweep last weekend. The Rays have picked up where they left off last season on defense, allowing an average of just 1.67 goals per game in their first three contests of the new season. SC finished as the best defensive team in the ECHL during 2019-20, allowing just 2.37 goals per game. Greenville has converted twice on the power play in their first four games, while the Rays are still looking for their first man-advantage goal.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville is coming off a season that showed improvement from 2018-19. When the 2019-20 year ended abruptly, the Swamp Rabbits were holding on to third place in the South Division standings and poised for a run at the postseason. Despite the positive outlook, the team still made sweeping changes during the offseason, with new ownership putting a new coaching staff in place. Through four games in 2020-21, the club has had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defensemen Ben Finkelstein (2g, 2a) and Samuel Jardine (4a) posting four points apiece. Forward Joey Haddad leads the way up front with four points (2g, 2a). While he has yet to register a point, forward Liam Pecararo, who finished with a team-leading 23 goals last season, is tied for the most shots on goal with 16. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has split time with Jacob Ingham, who was recently recalled by the LA Kings.

