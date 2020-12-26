Everblades Stay Perfect vs Jacksonville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (5-0-0-0) remain perfect to start the season after a 4-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (1-4-0-0) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Goaltender Cam Johnson pitched his fifth professional shutout with 27 saves, including two penalty shot saves, behind forward Tanner Jeannot's two goals.

FIRST STAR: Cam Johnson: 27 saves on 27 shots

SECOND STAR: Tanner Jeannot: Two goals, three shots, +2

THIRD STAR: Alex Kile: Two assists, two shots, +1

With just over six minutes gone by in the first period, rookie Patrick Harper stretched out a tired Jacksonville power-play unit and fed Tanner Jeannot in front of the net. Wide open in front of Callum Booth, Jeannot tucked it around the Icemen netminder one second after the Jacksonville penalty expired (6:12).

Under nine minutes into the first period, Tommy Novak and Michael Huntebrinker entered the offensive zone with a clean odd-man rush for the Everblades. Novak had enough time to play the puck back for defenseman Michael Downing who picked the top right corner on Booth to give the Blades a 2-0 lead (8:55).

Jeannot tapped in a power-play goal to open the third period and push the Everblades lead to 3-0 (1:11). Josh Wilkins tipped in an Arvin Atwal shot only a couple minutes later to put the Everblades up four goals (3:24).

Florida will take the ice next on Dec 28 against the Icemen in Jacksonville.

The Everblades will return to Hertz Arena on Jan 2 to play the Orlando Solar Bears. All tickets that were originally purchased for the previously scheduled Dec 30 game will be honored on Jan 2 at 7:00 p.m.

