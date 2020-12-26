Krieger Goal Springs Indy to Overtime Win

December 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In the first half of a home and home series with the Wheeling Nailers, the Indy Fuel took home their fourth straight win to start the 2020-21 season. Indy's DJ Busdeker scored his first professional goal and Peter Krieger put home his own rebound in overtime to help the Fuel remain undefeated.

With both teams trading chances throughout the first period, neither team was able to put points on the board through 20 minutes. Tasked with stopping a barrage of Wheeling chances in the middle of the period, Dan Bakala finished the period with seven shots against. Each team was handed a chance on the power-play but were unable to score, sending the teams to the locker room tied at zeros.

It took until the middle of the game for anybody to get on the board when a sequence of shots was put home by DJ Busdeker for his first professional goal. Immediately following the Fuel's go-ahead goal, Wheeling's Matt Alfaro fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Dan Bakala to tie the game at one. Although earning back to back power plays in the back half of the period, Indy was unable to break the tie.

Throughout the final twenty minutes, each team traded chances but were stopped by the respective goaltenders. Indy was handed a power-play chance late in the game but Wheeling's penalty kill limited opportunities and held the score at one apiece. For the third time in four games, 60 minutes was not enough for the Fuel and they headed to overtime.

With an early power play in the overtime period, Indy would have the majority of the scoring chances. After killing a Wheeling power play, Tim Shoup sprung Peter Krieger on a breakaway and Krieger would put home his own rebound and hand the Fuel a 2-1 win.

Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2020-21 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.