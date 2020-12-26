Mavs Game Preview December 26

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks faceoff against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

We Meet Again

The Mavericks and the Wichita Thunder faceoff for the first time this season at Cable Dahmer Arena. The last time the Mavericks hosted the Thunder was on March 8, 2020. The Mavericks lead the ECHL series with a 41-30-4 record against the Thunder.

Two for Osburn

Mavs defenseman Zach Osburn is tied for seventh among defensemen with two points. Osburn registered a multipoint game at Indy on December 11 with one goal and one assist.

PK Powered Up

The Mavericks were a perfect three-for-three on the penalty kill last Friday night against the Indy Fuel.

Home for the Holidays

The Mavericks play at home on December 31 for the annual New Year's Eve game. After playing at home on January 2 and 5, the Mavericks will hit the road to play at Wichita on January 8 and return to home ice on January 23 to host the Allen Americans.

College Connections

Mavericks teammates Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, and Austin Farley played collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Corrin and Farley were teammates at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for four seasons from 2012-2016.

OKG

During the offseason, a main focus of the recruitment process was bringing in players that are "OKG" or "Our Kind of Guy." Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops, Tad O'Had, believed that the team's identity must constantly have a work-based foundation and that all players must excel through personal ownership of their work rate and pro habits.

