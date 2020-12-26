Nailers Take Another Point, But Indy Wins in Overtime

December 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers battle the Indy Fuel

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers battle the Indy Fuel(Wheeling Nailers)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - For the second straight game, the Wheeling Nailers came away with one point and very nearly got a second one. However, Peter Krieger's shorthanded goal at the 4:31 mark of overtime delivered a 2-1 win for the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Matt Alfaro tallied the lone marker for the Nailers - the fifth straight goal by a Wheeling rookie.

The two division rivals played to a scoreless first period, which featured a 7-5 shots advantage for Wheeling. Indy was the first team to get on the board at the 9:43 mark of the middle frame. Shane Starrett made back-to-back splendid saves during a shift of heavy pressure, but DJ Busdeker eventually broke through, as he grabbed the final rebound and stashed it into the right side of the cage. The Nailers answered 1:55 later. Matt Alfaro breezed into the left circle and wired his first professional goal inside of the right post.

Both teams had strong defensive showings in the third period, which included successful performances on the penalty kill. That led to a 1-1 deadlock, which sent the contest into overtime.

In the extra session, the Fuel came away with the extra point, as Peter Krieger had his shorthanded breakaway attempt stopped, but he was able to follow up his own shot and tuck in the rebound for the 2-1 Indy win.

Dan Bakala picked up the victory in net for the Fuel, as he stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced. Shane Starrett turned in another great performance for Wheeling, as he made 24 saves on 26 shots in the overtime defeat.

The Nailers and Fuel will continue their mini-series on Sunday at WesBanco Arena, with face-off scheduled for 4:10. The two teams will also play in Wheeling on New Year's Eve at 6:10. Season memberships are also available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.