Mavericks Take Down Rush 5-2 Sunday

May 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-2 Sunday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Brodie Reid, Bryan Lemos, Giorgio Estephan, Adam Brady, and Darik Angeli netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Rapid City goal: Ian Edmondson (4) at 3:23. Assisted by Avery Peterson and Peter Quenneville.

Rapid City goal: Mikael Tam (1) at 6:11.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (22) at 13:29. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan.

Shots: KC 13, RC 14

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (12) at 9:44. Assisted by Greg Moro and Loren Ulett.

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (7) at 17:00. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Lane Scheidl.

Shots: KC 14, RC 2

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (11) at 5:45. Assisted by Rob Bordson.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (16) at 15:08.

Shots: KC 13, RC 9

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Adam Brady, Giorgio Estephan, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.

Giorgio Estephan registered a multi point game on one goal and one assist.

Brodie Reid registered a multi point game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.