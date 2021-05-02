Mavericks Take Down Rush 5-2 Sunday
May 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-2 Sunday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Brodie Reid, Bryan Lemos, Giorgio Estephan, Adam Brady, and Darik Angeli netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Rapid City goal: Ian Edmondson (4) at 3:23. Assisted by Avery Peterson and Peter Quenneville.
Rapid City goal: Mikael Tam (1) at 6:11.
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (22) at 13:29. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan.
Shots: KC 13, RC 14
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (12) at 9:44. Assisted by Greg Moro and Loren Ulett.
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (7) at 17:00. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Lane Scheidl.
Shots: KC 14, RC 2
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (11) at 5:45. Assisted by Rob Bordson.
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (16) at 15:08.
Shots: KC 13, RC 9
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli, Adam Brady, Giorgio Estephan, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.
Giorgio Estephan registered a multi point game on one goal and one assist.
Brodie Reid registered a multi point game on one goal and one assist.
The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 2, 2021
- Rush Fall in Series Finale against Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Take Down Rush 5-2 Sunday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Sweep Wichita - Allen Americans
- Komets Creep Back to Defeat Indy in Overtime - Indy Fuel
- Rabbits Respond, End Jacksonville's Winning Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Allen Takes Second OT Contest of the Weekend vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears drop second straight to Stingrays in 7-4 loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Light up Scoreboard in Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - May 2 - ECHL
- Marlies Loan Defenseman McCourt to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Robbie Beydoun Returns - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 2 at 3 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Greenville Earns Point in Overtime Loss Versus Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Quenneville's Three Point Night Gives Rush Five Straight Wins - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.