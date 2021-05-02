Greenville Earns Point in Overtime Loss Versus Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 4-3 overtime decision against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Bryce Reddick, Gordi Myer and Matt Bradley all scored for the Swamp Rabbits.

Nick Saracino opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the campaign only 16 seconds into the hockey game to provide Jacksonville an early advantage. Greenville rallied to draw even courtesy of Bryce Reddick's second goal of the campaign at 11:05. On a backhand try, Reddick squeaked a roller through the pads of Icemen goaltender Charles Williams.

The Rabbits scored twice in the middle stanza to garner a 3-1 advantage. From the low-slot, Gordi Myer poked a loose puck into the cage at 3:08 for his second professional goal. Greenville went to work on a late period power play chance, and Matt Bradley hit pay-dirt to extend his team's lead to two. After Mike Szmatula was called for a tripping minor, Bradley blasted home an insurance marker at 18:05 from the left face-off circle.

Jacksonville rallied with a pair in the third period to eventually force sudden-death overtime. Wacey Rabbit tallied at 11:21 upon video review, and Erik Bradford buried the equalizer at 17:54 off a backdoor feed from Saracino.

At 6:24 of overtime, Ryker Killins scored short side on John Lethemon to complete a 4-3 comeback victory for the Icemen. Final shots totaled 35-30 Greenville. The Rabbits finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Sunday, May 2 to conclude a three-game weekend homestand with Jacksonville. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

