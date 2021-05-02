ECHL Transactions - May 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 2, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Austin McEneny, D

Tyler Kobryn, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve

Add Corey Mackin, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Robbie Beydoun, G returned from loan to Iowa

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Corcoran, D placed on reserve

Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Greg Meireles, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve

Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Rockford [5/1]

Kansas City:

Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve

Delete Boston Leier, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brad Barone, G activated fromreserve

Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Magee, F placed on reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete David Quenneville, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Robby Jackson, F assigned from Utica

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Riley McCourt, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Hayden Lavigne, G activated from reserve

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan White, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from May 2, 2021

