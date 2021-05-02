ECHL Transactions - May 2
May 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 2, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Austin McEneny, D
Tyler Kobryn, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve
Add Corey Mackin, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Robbie Beydoun, G returned from loan to Iowa
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Add Olivier Galipeau, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Corcoran, D placed on reserve
Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Greg Meireles, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve
Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Rockford [5/1]
Kansas City:
Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve
Delete Boston Leier, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brad Barone, G activated fromreserve
Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Magee, F placed on reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Delete David Quenneville, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Robby Jackson, F assigned from Utica
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Riley McCourt, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Hayden Lavigne, G activated from reserve
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan White, F placed on reserve
