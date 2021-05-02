Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 2 at 3 PM

SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Amway Center at 3 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: After getting their offense going in a 6-2 win in Orlando over the Solar Bears in the series opener on Friday night, the South Carolina Stingrays continue their 3-game set with the Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center. Sunday's battle will be the ninth meeting of the two divisional rivals during the 2020-21 ECHL campaign, who are both battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando has had the edge in the season series, winning five of the eight previous matchups. After this week's series, the two clubs will still see each other four more times in the Sunshine State before the end of the regular season. The Stingrays came into the weekend after claiming their first overtime win of the year on the road in Greenville Sunday. Orlando recently took two of three games from the Indy Fuel in their first trip to Indianapolis since 2016. In their last 10 games, the Solar Bears are 6-3-1 and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .575. SC, holding sixth place, has been hot on the penalty kill, ranking sixth in the ECHL at 82.9% overall and 85.1% away from home.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 28-20-4-1 record after 53 games. The Solar Bears are led by forward Aaron Luchuk who is second in the ECHL with 57 points on 22 goals and 35 assists. Forward Tristin Langan has picked up 45 points (21g, 24a). In addition, defender Mark Auk has earned 25 assists and 30 points in 45 games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. Newcomer Michael Joly was acquired just before the ECHL's trade deadline and has already made an impact, scoring five points on three goals and two assists in his first four games with the team. Joly has 26 points (11g, 15a) in 24 games this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid season for Orlando, posting a 2.66 goals-against average along with a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

Upcoming Home Games

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

