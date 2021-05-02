Rabbits Respond, End Jacksonville's Winning Streak

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ben Finkelstein recorded two assists, Frank DiChiara tallied his first as a Swamp Rabbit, and Jacob Ingham stopped 24 shots to snap Jacksonville's winning streak at five games.

Late in the first period, the Swamp Rabbits struck first courtesy of their captain. Joey Haddad buried the rebound of a Samuel Jardine shot at 19:27 to provide Greenville a 1-0 advantage at first intermission. Shots through 20 minutes were 8-4 Rabbits.

After intermission, Greenville tallied twice more to open a 3-0 cushion. Liam Pecararo tight roped with the puck in the offensive zone and feathered a perfect pass across to an open Frank DiChiara on the backdoor. DiChiara buried his second goal of the campaign and first with Greenville at 7:30.

Alec Rauhauser blasted home his second goal of the campaign from the left face-off circle at 13:30. Shots after 40 minutes were 16-11 Greenville.

Down 3-0 in the third period, Jacksonville began their comeback attempt. Christopher Brown scored from the low-slot, five-hole on Jacob Ingham at 14:31 to cut his team's deficit to 3-1. On the power play, Jacksonville pulled goaltender Charles Moyse to force a 6-on-4 advantage before Pascal Aquin setup an open Brown.

Mike Szmatula closed the gap to 3-2 at 19:30 after burying a loose puck sitting in the blue paint. Jacksonville fired 15 shots on Ingham during the third period, but Ingham stood tall in the final seconds to protect a 3-2 victory.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, May 5 to conclude four consecutive tilts versus Jacksonville. Both teams will rematch at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

