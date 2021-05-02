Marlies Loan Defenseman McCourt to Wichita

(Wichita Thunder) Defenseman Riley McCourt with the Toronto Marlies(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Riley McCourt has been loaned to the Thunder from the AHL Toronto Marlies.

McCourt, 20, is in his first year as a pro. The native of St. Catharines, Ontario has appeared in eight games for the Marlies, collecting one assist. He was signed by the Marlies to a two-year AHL contract prior to the start of the season.

Before turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound blueliner played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Flint Firebirds. He had a career-high 62 points (18g, 44a) last season, which ranked fifth overall amongst OHL defenseman. He finished his career with 117 points (30g, 87a) in 175 games.

The Thunder closes a three-game series this afternoon against Allen at 2:05 p.m.

