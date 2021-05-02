Marlies Loan Defenseman McCourt to Wichita
May 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Riley McCourt has been loaned to the Thunder from the AHL Toronto Marlies.
McCourt, 20, is in his first year as a pro. The native of St. Catharines, Ontario has appeared in eight games for the Marlies, collecting one assist. He was signed by the Marlies to a two-year AHL contract prior to the start of the season.
Before turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound blueliner played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Flint Firebirds. He had a career-high 62 points (18g, 44a) last season, which ranked fifth overall amongst OHL defenseman. He finished his career with 117 points (30g, 87a) in 175 games.
The Thunder closes a three-game series this afternoon against Allen at 2:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Riley McCourt with the Toronto Marlies
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 2, 2021
- Komets Creep Back to Defeat Indy in Overtime - Indy Fuel
- Rabbits Respond, End Jacksonville's Winning Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Allen Takes Second OT Contest of the Weekend vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears drop second straight to Stingrays in 7-4 loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Light up Scoreboard in Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - May 2 - ECHL
- Marlies Loan Defenseman McCourt to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Robbie Beydoun Returns - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 2 at 3 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Greenville Earns Point in Overtime Loss Versus Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Quenneville's Three Point Night Gives Rush Five Straight Wins - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.