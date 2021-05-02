Americans Sweep Wichita

May 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans in Captain America jerseys

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans in Captain America jerseys(Allen Americans)

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL) defeated the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon 4-3 in overtime at Allen Event Center.

Spencer Asuchak was the hero of the afternoon scoring twice for the Americans, his 16th and 17th of the season, with number 17 coming in overtime.

"Register (Matt) put it in a perfect spot for me to deflect it past their goalie," said Asuchak. "We didn't play our best game today, but we were good enough to get the job done."

Les Lancaster continues his hot play, scoring his 17th goal of the season on Sunday. With his three-point game, Lancaster takes over the team lead in scoring with 45 points, three points ahead of Corey Mackin. Mackin returned to the Allen lineup after missing the last three games.

Jake Paterson made the start on Sunday afternoon, stopping 40 of 43 Wichita shots on goal to earn the win.

The Americans scored three power play goals on Sunday afternoon, going 3 for 7 with the man advantage. Both goals by Spencer Asuchak came on the power play. Wichita went 2 for 6.

The Americans are back in action on Wednesday night when they open a four-game series against the Tulsa Oilers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.