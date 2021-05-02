Allen Takes Second OT Contest of the Weekend vs. Wichita

Wichita Thunder battle the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - Spencer Asuchak scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner early in overtime to help Allen knock off Wichita on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 4-3 at the Allen Event Center.

Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman each had a goal and an assist and Dean Stewart had two helpers.

Collin Shirley got things started early in the first. He drove up the right wing and beat Hayden Lavigne over the shoulder with a backhand to make it 1-0. Beauregard tallied his 22nd of the year at 12:40 to tie the game at one. He found a rebound near the net and buried it on the power play. Asuchak tallied his first of two at 14:52 to regain the lead for the Americans. He redirected a shot from Brett Neumann on the man advantage to make it 2-1.

In the second, Dickman caught a pass across the slot at 5:54 and beat Jake Paterson to tie the game at two.

Allen re-took the lead at 9:40 of the third with its second power play tally of the night. Les Lancaster blasted a shot from the left circle for his 17th of the year to make it 3-2. Matteo Gennaro answered with another power play goal at 13:41 and tied the game at three.

In overtime, Wichita was assessed a questionable too many men on the ice penalty. Asuchak made the Thunder pay with his second of the game at 2:13 as he tipped home a shot from Matt Register to win the game.Â

Wichita netted two more play goals against Allen, which is the third time this season the Thunder have two or more in a game on the man advantage. Allen went 3-for-7 on the power play.

Stewart extended his point-streak to 10 games. Beauregard has goals in three of the last four and points in seven-straight. Gennaro has power play goals in back-to-back games and points in three-straight. Starrett added an assist, giving him points in four of the last five games. Dickman added two points, giving him 40 on the season and just five back of the rookie scoring lead.

The Thunder heads to Kansas City on Thursday to continue their five-game road trip with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

