Solar Bears drop second straight to Stingrays in 7-4 loss

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (28-21-4-1) dropped their second straight home match to the South Carolina Stingrays (23-18-9-3) on home ice, as Andrew Cherniwchan, Dan DeSalvo and Max Novak each recorded two goals for the visitors in Orlando's loss on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

KryÅ¡tof Hrabík (1g-1a), Anthony Repaci (2a) and Tristin Langan (2a) turned in multi-point outings for the Solar Bears.

The loss marked only the second time this season that Orlando has dropped back-to-back games in regulation on home ice.

First Period

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (12) [PP] at 8:36. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Anthony Repaci.

South Carolina goal: Max Novak (4) [PP] at 11:13. Assisted by Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully.

South Carolina goal: Tyler Nanne (3) at 16:19. Assisted by Max Novak and Matthew Weis.

Shots: ORL 6, SC 8

Second Period

Orlando goal: KryÅ¡tof Hrabík (5) at 3:43. Assisted by Anthony Repaci and Jerry D'Amigo.

South Carolina goal: Max Novak (5) at 5:09. Assisted by Cole Ully and Matthew Weis.

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (22) at 17:39. Assisted by Mark Auk and Aaron Luchuk.

Shots: ORL 12, SC 15

Third Period

South Carolina goal: Dan DeSalvo (13) [PP] at 1:48. Assisted by Max Novak and Cole Ully.

South Carolina goal: Dan DeSalvo (14) at 2:09. Assisted by Cole Ully and Connor Moore.

South Carolina goal: Andrew Cherniwchan (12) at 7:00. Assisted by Justin Florek and Cam Askew.

Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (3) at 9:49. Assisted by KryÅ¡tof Hrabík and Tad Kozun.

South Carolina goal: Andrew Cherniwchan (13) at 12:58. Assisted by Connor Moore and Justin Florek.

Shots: ORL 6, SC 10

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 26-for-33

SC: Alex Dubeau, 26-for-30

THREE STARS:

1) Dan DeSalvo - SC

2) Max Novak - SC

3) Andrew Cherniwchan - SC

NOTABLES:

Joly's goal extends his point streak to three games (3g-2a)

Windsor saw a career-best win streak come to an end at 6-0-0 from April 3-16

Aaron Luchuk assisted on Auk's goal, giving the forward a three-game point streak (2g-2a); the forward now has 57 points in 2020-21, the third-most points in a single season in club history, behind only Eric Faille (70 points in 2016-17; 60 points in 2015-16)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Monday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

