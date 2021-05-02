Robbie Beydoun Returns
May 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that goaltender Robbie Beydoun has returned to the team after being loaned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Beydoun is 3-0 this season with the Komets with a goals against average of 1.33 and a save percentage of .926. The 6'0 netminder started one game with the Wild gaining a win giving up just two goals.
The Komets will play tonight and Tuesday at Indy before returning home to face the Fuel Friday and Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
