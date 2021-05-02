Komets Creep Back to Defeat Indy in Overtime

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their only game of the weekend, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets. The scoring wouldn't start until the second period but after that, both teams would trade goals throughout the final 40 minutes. The Komets would score with 20.2 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime where Stephan Haper netted the overtime winner with one minute remaining.

Outshooting the Komets 7-1 through the first ten minutes of the opening period, the Fuel were unable to beat Robbie Beydoun. Both teams would trade chances throughout the remainder of the period but both Beydoun and Dan Bakala held on to send the teams to the locker rooms tied 0-0.

Indy would be the first team to get on the board when Nick Hutchison picked up a loose puck in front of Robbie Beydoun and buried it in the back of the net. The Komets would respond with a goal of their own when a deflected puck bounced past Dan Bakala, tying the teams 1-1. Taking advantage of a Komets penalty, Diego Cuglietta fed a cross-ice pass to Jared Thomas and he roofed a wrist shot over Robbie Beydoun to give Indy a 2-1 lead.

The Fuel would get the scoring started in the third period when Terry Broadhurst stole a puck in the Fuel defensive zone and beat Beydoun on a breakaway. The Komets would cut Indy's lead in half when Anthony Nellis scored his second goal of the game by picking up a rebound and putting the puck past Dan Bakala.

Terry Broadhurst doubled Indy's lead again when he snuck through the Fort Wayne defense and beat Beydoun through the fivehole. The Komets would respond once again when Alan Lyszczarczyk tapped home a cross-ice pass from Anthony Nellis to make it 4-3.

The Komets would tie the game with 20.2 seconds remaining in the game when Matt Murphy deflected a shot from the point to send the teams to a seven-minute overtime period. Both teams traded chances throughout the overtime period before Stephan Harper streaked down the sideboard and fired a wrist shot past Dan Bakala.

