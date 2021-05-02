Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 3:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will look to snap the Jacksonville Icemen's current five-game winning streak and avoid a weekend sweep at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (25-16-11-3) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (26-19-9-3)

May 2, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #56 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 4-3 overtime decision against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Bryce Reddick, Gordi Myer and Matt Bradley all scored for the Swamp Rabbits. Nick Saracino opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the campaign only 16 seconds into the hockey game to provide Jacksonville an early advantage. Greenville rallied to draw even courtesy of Bryce Reddick's second goal of the campaign at 11:05. On a backhand try, Reddick squeaked a roller through the pads of Icemen goaltender Charles Williams. The Rabbits scored twice in the middle stanza to garner a 3-1 advantage. From the low-slot, Gordi Myer poked a loose puck into the cage at 3:08 for his second professional goal. Greenville went to work on a late period power play chance, and Matt Bradley hit pay-dirt to extend his team's lead to two. After Mike Szmatula was called for a tripping minor, Bradley blasted home an insurance marker at 18:05 from the left face-off circle. Jacksonville rallied with a pair in the third period to eventually force sudden-death overtime. Wacey Rabbit tallied at 11:21 upon video review, and Erik Bradford buried the equalizer at 17:54 off a backdoor feed from Saracino. At 6:24 of overtime, Ryker Killins scored short side on John Lethemon to complete a 4-3 comeback victory for the Icemen. Final shots totaled 35-30 Greenville. The Rabbits finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

A FRANCHISE RECORD TIED:

The Swamp Rabbits required their ECHL-leading 21st overtime contest of the season in last night's affair. This ties a franchise record set by the 2005-06 Johnstown Chiefs before the franchise relocated to Greenville, South Carolina prior to the 2010-11 season. The Rabbits are currently 5-11 in the sudden-death frame and 2-3 when a shootout in required. Ben Finkelstein has scored twice in overtime for the Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21, who returned to the lineup from injury on Friday night. Four out of Greenville's five overtime wins have came at the South Carolina Stingrays' expense.

LOOK OUT FROM BELOW:

The Jacksonville Icemen remain the hottest team in the ECHL with wins in nine of their last 10 contests. Additionally, the Icemen have won their last five consecutive games on the road. Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams has been the go-to netminder with starts in his team's last eight games. Five of their last eight games have required a sudden-death overtime period.

FAST FACTS:

Both Gordi Myer and Bryce Reddick scored their second goals of the season last night...The Rabbits have lost a season-high three straight home games for the second time this season...In games decided by one-goal, Greenville is 10-4-11-3...Greenville is 4-2-1-0 in Sunday games on home ice this season.

