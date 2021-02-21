Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Kris Myllari

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Sunday that defenseman Kris Myllari has been traded from the Utah Grizzlies for his rights.

Myllari, a six-foot-two, 190-pound, 24-year-old defenseman from Kanata, Ontario joins the Mavericks after starting the season with the Utah Grizzlies. Last season, Myllari finished his collegiate career at Penn State University, where he tallied 10 points on two goals and eight assists.

"Kris is a talented puck moving d-man that was a staple at Penn State," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He should be a strong addition to our already strong D core."

In four seasons at Penn State University, Myllari had 62 points on 19 goals and 43 assists in 149 games.

The Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder today at 4:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

