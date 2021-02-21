Wichita Closes Weekend with Another 2-1 Win

February 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Stefan Fournier scored with 1:30 left and Wichita held off a late comeback from Kansas City for a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Anthony Beauregard scored his sixth of the year and Patrick Parkkonen added two helpers. Evan Weninger stopped 35 shots en route to his eighth win of the season.

Through the first 40 minutes, Weninger and Matt Ginn shined and held the game even heading into the third. The two teams combined for 48 shots, but failed to light the lamp.

Boston Leier gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the third when he skated off the right wall and beat Weninger.

At 12:16, Wichita took advantage of two delay of game penalties as Loren Ulett and Luke Bafia fired clearing attempts into the stands. Beauregard, who had a goal waived off in the first 30 seconds of the third, buried a wrist shot from the slot to tie the game.

Fournier gave the Thunder their first lead at 18:23 when he jammed a rebound past Ginn at the right post to make it 2-1. The goal was reviewed by the official, but this time it was considered a good goal.

Cam Clarke was called for a penalty with just over a minute to go, but the Mavericks failed to find the net and Wichita held on for the win.

Wichita won its third game of the season when allowing the first goal. The Thunder recorded their first two-man advantage goal of the year and went 1-for-4 on the power play. Beauregard has points in 11-straight games. Fournier took over the team-lead with 10 goals. Parkkonen recorded his first two-point outing of the season. Dickman and Gennaro added assists as well.

The Thunder heads on the road Tuesday night to face the Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.